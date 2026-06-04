Bitcoin Price Reaches 2022 Downtrend Line

Bitcoin (BTC) price has reached a key bear market trendline after falling to its lowest level in the past four months. According to TradingView data, the BTC/USD pair has returned to its 200-week simple moving average (SMA) level for the first time since 2023. Cointelegraph.com reports .

The 200-week SMA is considered a key benchmark during Bitcoin bear markets. This upward-sloping trendline is currently positioned at $61,626. The price last interacted with this indicator in October 2023, but during the 2022 downturn, it acted as resistance until bulls fully took control.

Prominent analyst CollinTalksCrypto calls this return to the 200-week SMA level a "critical juncture." On his X social media page, he posed the question: "Will the price bounce from this point or continue to fall?" The analyst also added that the best entry points in a bear market occur precisely below the 200-week MA indicator.

Some optimistic analysts are noting that Bitcoin's price is "oversold" at recent local lows. Market participants are currently closely watching whether this key support level will hold or if the price will dive even lower.