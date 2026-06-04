Bitcoin Price Reaches 2022 Downtrend Line

·22·Economy
Bitcoin Price Reaches 2022 Downtrend Line

Bitcoin (BTC) price has reached a key bear market trendline after falling to its lowest level in the past four months. According to TradingView data, the BTC/USD pair has returned to its 200-week simple moving average (SMA) level for the first time since 2023. Cointelegraph.com reports .

The 200-week SMA is considered a key benchmark during Bitcoin bear markets. This upward-sloping trendline is currently positioned at $61,626. The price last interacted with this indicator in October 2023, but during the 2022 downturn, it acted as resistance until bulls fully took control.

Prominent analyst CollinTalksCrypto calls this return to the 200-week SMA level a "critical juncture." On his X social media page, he posed the question: "Will the price bounce from this point or continue to fall?" The analyst also added that the best entry points in a bear market occur precisely below the 200-week MA indicator.

Some optimistic analysts are noting that Bitcoin's price is "oversold" at recent local lows. Market participants are currently closely watching whether this key support level will hold or if the price will dive even lower.

BitcoinCryptoExchangeInvestmentBlockchain
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

OCC Head: Only Democrats Are Pressuring World Liberty FinancialToday, 22:15Professional Investors Sold 52,000 Bitcoin ETFs in Q1Today, 20:14Bitcoin Price Stuck at $60,000 Support LevelYesterday, 18:19Bybit Exchange Adds Western Union’s USDPT StablecoinYesterday, 18:18Volatility in the Cryptocurrency Market: Bitcoin Recovers, NEAR Drops SharplyYesterday, 16:13Standard Chartered: Three Key Factors Halting Bitcoin's Price DeclineYesterday, 16:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Exchange rates for June 2 announced