Customs clearance fee for foreign orders to be reduced by 20 percent

·32·Economy
Customs clearance fee for foreign orders to be reduced by 20 percent

In Uzbekistan, starting from November 1, the fee levied for customs clearance of international courier shipments will be reduced by 20 percent. This is stipulated by a presidential decree.

According to the document, a number of goals have also been set to increase the country's transit potential and develop the logistics sector. In particular, it is planned to increase the volume of transit cargo transported through the territory of Uzbekistan to 18.5 million tons by 2030, and the export of logistics services to $3.5 billion.

In addition, it is planned to double the freight handling capacity of border checkpoints. The number of international dry ports will be increased from the current 24 to 30.

The decree also provides for measures to support logistics centers. Centers that meet the established requirements will be exempt from land and property taxes until 2040.

The new measures are aimed at developing international freight transport, expanding the export of logistics services, and strengthening the country's transport and transit potential.

Uzbekistantransitlogisticsinternational courier
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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