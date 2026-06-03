Night Race Claims Children's Lives: Details of Fatal Crash

Recklessness on the roads, speeding, and most tragically, handing the wheel to minors and unlicensed drivers remain the most painful issue in our society. A horrific road accident in Uzun District, Surxondaryo Region, tragically cut short the lives of two people.

Tragedy in the Shadow of Speed: How Did the Drag Race End?

The horrific incident occurred on May 28 of this year at approximately 23:50 on an internal road passing through the Chaqar neighborhood of Uzun District. According to official data from the Road Safety Service of the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA RSS), two young acquaintances organized a drag race at night in Damas and Nexia vehicles.

Exceeding the speed limit and racing in the same direction resulted in a loss of control, causing the cars to collide and crash. The scale of the tragedy was as follows:

Driver of the Damas car: A 17-year-old teenager born in 2009, who had not yet reached driving age and did not possess a license. There were four other peers in the car with him. As a result, the teenage driver died from severe injuries.

Driver of the Nexia car: Their acquaintance, a 20-year-old man born in 2006. He also did not have a driver's license. One of the passengers in this car also died at the scene.

Victims: All remaining passengers in the cars were immediately hospitalized with varying degrees of severe bodily injuries.

Neighborhood Indifference and Fathers' Regret

An official report prepared by the RSS revealed a heartbreaking detail: the 20-year-old Nexia driver had been regularly driving in the neighborhood despite lacking legal documents, and neighbors were fully aware of this. Yet, no one attempted to stop this dangerous behavior.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies held a heated public discussion meeting in the neighborhood with broad community participation. Speakers did not hide their shock at the tragedy.

Painful words from a father who lost his child: "It seems one should show absolutely no mercy in raising children, even if it means shooting them... If the car keys had been kept in their proper place and not left out, the child would not have been able to take the car and drive onto the street," the father of the deceased driver admitted bitterly, acknowledging his mistake.

Neighborhood elders and seniors attending the meeting also expressed their views, demanding stricter legal measures against parents who are indifferent to their children:

Reaction of a community activist: "Everyone has two or three sons, but we never give the car to our child without proper documents. Only those with a license should drive! Therefore, in such cases, negligent parents must be hit hard with fines, Commander!"

Where Was the Public Oversight?

Official authorities cited several factors as the root causes of this tragedy. The indifference of the neighborhood and elders to surrounding events, weak public oversight, and most painfully, parents leaving their children unsupervised at night, led to this horrific outcome.

Dear parents and compatriots, do not be indifferent to the lives and future of your children! Entrusting the wheel to young people without proper licenses and experience is tantamount to sentencing them to death with your own hands.

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