Dangerous Night Race Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Surxondaryo

·300·Society
Dangerous Night Race Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Surxondaryo

A tragic road accident in Uzun District of Surxondaryo Region has claimed the lives of two people. A dangerous race involving two young men without driver's licenses ended in tragedy.

The incident occurred on May 28 at approximately 23:50 in the Chaqar neighborhood of the district. Reportedly, young men aged 17 and 20, driving Damas and Nexia cars respectively, were engaged in a street race.

According to the Road Safety Service, the Damas was driven by a teenager born in 2009 who had not yet reached the legal driving age. There were four other peers in the vehicle with him.

The Nexia driver was born in 2006 and was also found to be driving without a license.

Excessive speed and recklessness led to a severe collision involving both vehicles. As a result, the Damas driver and one passenger in the Nexia died at the scene. The remaining participants sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

It was revealed that the Nexia driver had been driving for some time, a fact well known to local residents.

Following the incident, a community meeting was held in the neighborhood. Issues regarding parental responsibility, child upbringing, and supervision were widely discussed.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major Land Fraud Scheme Foiled in Tashkent RegionToday, 07:53Several Streets in Tashkent to Close to Traffic for 4 DaysToday, 07:49Nearly Nine Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Tashkent RegionToday, 07:39Special Water Patrol Service Launched at Charvak ReservoirToday, 07:19Medicines Worth 1.674 Billion Soums BurnedToday, 07:13Courier Arrested for Snatching Earrings from 78-Year-Old WomanToday, 06:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

A massive sea appearing in the middle of the desert in Uzbekistan amazes everyone
Has the presence of a crocodile in the Great Fergana Canal been confirmed?
“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet
A 'giant' baby is born in Qashqadaryo
A 2007-born boy married his next-door neighbor
Driver falls asleep, causing horrific traffic accident in Samarkand
Well-known blogger's surgery ends in tragedy in Kazakhstan
3200-dollar bouquet sparks debate