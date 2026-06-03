Dangerous Night Race Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Surxondaryo

A tragic road accident in Uzun District of Surxondaryo Region has claimed the lives of two people. A dangerous race involving two young men without driver's licenses ended in tragedy.

The incident occurred on May 28 at approximately 23:50 in the Chaqar neighborhood of the district. Reportedly, young men aged 17 and 20, driving Damas and Nexia cars respectively, were engaged in a street race.

According to the Road Safety Service, the Damas was driven by a teenager born in 2009 who had not yet reached the legal driving age. There were four other peers in the vehicle with him.

The Nexia driver was born in 2006 and was also found to be driving without a license.

Excessive speed and recklessness led to a severe collision involving both vehicles. As a result, the Damas driver and one passenger in the Nexia died at the scene. The remaining participants sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

It was revealed that the Nexia driver had been driving for some time, a fact well known to local residents.

Following the incident, a community meeting was held in the neighborhood. Issues regarding parental responsibility, child upbringing, and supervision were widely discussed.