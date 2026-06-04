Shameless Actions of a Doctor Towards Female Students Exposed in Tashkent

·262·Society
Shameless Actions of a Doctor Towards Female Students Exposed in Tashkent

A 32-year-old urologist working at one of the private clinics in the Olmazor district of Tashkent was found guilty of sexually harassing female students.

According to court materials, he offered to have sexual intercourse with one of the girls undergoing internship. To another student, he claimed he intended to marry her and promised to give her positive grades for missed classes.

During the trial, the doctor partially admitted his guilt. He denied the accusations related to the first girl but expressed romantic interest in the second girl.

The Olmazor District Court found him guilty under the article on sexual harassment and sentenced him to 5 days of administrative detention.

TashkentAlmazar District
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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