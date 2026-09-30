Risk of mudflows and floods in 9 regions: important warning to the population

Between September 30 and October 2, there is a risk of mudflows and floods in nine regions of Uzbekistan. Heavy rains are expected, especially in mountainous and foothill areas.

Such changes in weather conditions can cause a sharp rise in water levels in mountain rivers and streams within a short time, and in some areas, lead to the formation of mudflow torrents.

Therefore, residents living in mountainous and foothill areas, as well as citizens traveling to these regions, are urged to strictly observe safety precautions.

Which regions are at risk?

Heavy rains are expected to be observed mainly in mountain and foothill zones on September 30 — October 2.

In this regard, there is a risk of mudflows and floods in the following 9 regions:

Kashkadarya region;

Surkhandarya region;

Samarkand region;

Navoi region;

Jizzakh region;

Tashkent region;

Namangan region;

Fergana region;

Andijan region.

It is especially important to increase caution around mountain slopes, streams, small rivers, and lowlands where water flows may pass.

Why do heavy rains increase the risk?

As a result of heavy rainfall in mountainous areas over a short period, water that does not have time to seep into the ground can rush towards lowlands at high speed.

Under such conditions, there is a possibility of a rapid rise in water levels even in streams and small waterways that usually appear calm. Therefore, when the weather turns adverse, it is not recommended to stay near water bodies, streams, and mountain gorges.

What should the population pay attention to?

Citizens staying in mountainous and foothill areas should stay away from dangerous places during heavy rain.

In particular, it is important to:

avoid lingering near streams and small rivers;

not stop in mountain gorges and lowlands;

limit travel as much as possible during heavy rain;

not enter roads crossed by water flows;

monitor official warnings;

keep children away from water currents and dangerous areas.

Most importantly, one should not judge the safety of a seemingly ordinary stream or waterway solely by its current state. Heavy rain falling in high mountainous areas can also affect water levels in downstream areas.

Caution is necessary until October 2

The current warning covers the period from September 30 to October 2. During this period, it is essential to be attentive to weather changes, especially in mountainous and foothill areas.

The most important measure in preventing risks associated with mudflows and floods is avoiding movement in hazardous areas and following the warnings of relevant services.

Several days of rainy weather can quickly change the situation in mountainous areas. Therefore, the population of the 9 regions should be especially careful until October 2, and when going to mountainous and foothill areas, take into account the weather and official warnings.