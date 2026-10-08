Unusual notice at a waste collection site in Tashkent is being discussed on social media

·49·Society
Unusual notice at a waste collection site in Tashkent is being discussed on social media

A notice stating that children under 15 are prohibited from taking out household waste in Tashkent's Yunusabad district has sparked discussions on social media.

In the circulated photo, a notice installed near a waste collection site states that children under 15 years of age are not allowed to take out the trash.

It is reported that this sign was spotted at a waste collection site located near building 51 in the 4th district of Yunusabad district.

However, the notice does not explain what caused such a restriction to be introduced or on the basis of which regulations it was established.

No further information has been provided yet regarding the reason for this ban or who installed it.

Yunusabad districtwaste collectionchildren under 15Tashkent
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A dog riding a scooter appears in Tashkent: A social media trend (video)A dog riding a scooter appears in Tashkent: A social media trend (video)28 September 14:08A waste pipeline burst in OlmaliqA waste pipeline burst in Olmaliq6 August 05:421,548 cases of illegal waste dumping caught on camera in three months1,548 cases of illegal waste dumping caught on camera in three months12 July 15:43“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet“Live concert” at a construction site: an unusual show created by workers conquers the internet16 May 07:00“Spider-Man” performance at wedding hall goes viral on the internet“Spider-Man” performance at wedding hall goes viral on the internet1 August 18:10Unusual vehicle on the streets of Tashkent causes a stir on social mediaUnusual vehicle on the streets of Tashkent causes a stir on social media6 May 17:40
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?