Unusual notice at a waste collection site in Tashkent is being discussed on social media

A notice stating that children under 15 are prohibited from taking out household waste in Tashkent's Yunusabad district has sparked discussions on social media.

In the circulated photo, a notice installed near a waste collection site states that children under 15 years of age are not allowed to take out the trash.

It is reported that this sign was spotted at a waste collection site located near building 51 in the 4th district of Yunusabad district.

However, the notice does not explain what caused such a restriction to be introduced or on the basis of which regulations it was established.

No further information has been provided yet regarding the reason for this ban or who installed it.