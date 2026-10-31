Uzbek craftsman's glue-free wooden device sparks interest among foreigners (video)

·10·Society
Uzbek craftsman's glue-free wooden device sparks interest among foreigners (video)

An Uzbek craftsman's unusual device, made from a single piece of wood, has gained attention on social media. The most interesting aspect of this item, designed for holding books, tablets, and phones, is that no glue or nails were used in its creation.

Through the master's skill, individual parts of the wood were fitted together to form a complex structure. This method is characteristic of the art of making a 'lavh' (book stand), one of the traditional examples of craftsmanship long used in Uzbek wood carving.

A 'lavh' is typically a wooden stand used for reading books, particularly the Quran. Some types are crafted from a single piece of wood and can be opened and folded without the use of nails, glue, or hinges.

The video shows the Uzbek craftsman introducing this traditional item of national wood carving to foreign tourists. The master explains in English, demonstrating that the device can be used in 6–7 different ways.

Specifically, he demonstrates in practice that books, phones, tablets, and even computers can be placed on the stand. The tourists could not hide their amazement at the unique structure and multifunctional nature of the item.

This 'lavh' demonstrates not only the high skill of Uzbek masters but also that national craft traditions still have a place in modern life.

Uzbek craftsmanshipwood carvinglavh
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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