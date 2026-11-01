Strict restrictions on telephone advertising came into force on November 1

·2·Society
Strict restrictions on telephone advertising came into force on November 1

In Uzbekistan, an important new regulation has come into force to ensure the peace of mobile users and protect the privacy of their personal data. Effective November 1, 2026, strict legal restrictions have been imposed on the distribution of promotional spam calls and nighttime SMS notifications.

From now on, the harassment of subscribers will be put to an end, and new obligations will be imposed on advertising companies.

3 main rules implemented from November 1

In accordance with the adopted procedure, advertising distribution activities are strictly regulated based on the following requirements:

  • Strict time ban (from 18:00 to 09:00): Making promotional calls and sending SMS notifications via telecommunication networks, particularly mobile communication devices, is strictly prohibited between 18:00 in the evening and 09:00 in the morning;

  • Only with written or electronic consent: Any legal entities and individuals offering (advertising) goods, works, or services via SMS through mobile communication devices may only do so based on the prior written or electronic consent of the citizen;

  • Obligation to register in the state registry: All legal entities providing services for distributing promotional calls and SMS notifications to telephone numbers are allowed to operate only after registering their information systems in the state registry of personal data databases.

What changes for citizens and businesses?

The new norms will lead to the following positive changes in daily life:

  1. Nighttime disturbances will be stopped: Citizens will no longer have their peace disturbed by spam notifications in the evening and during rest hours;

  2. Protection of personal numbers is strengthened: Collecting a database of phone numbers and distributing mass advertising without the user's consent is considered illegal;

  3. Control over service providers: Transparency and accountability of advertising distribution systems will be ensured through the state registry.

This procedure, while protecting citizens from inappropriate commercial pressure, serves the legal and cultural development of the advertising sector.

spam callsmobile communicationpersonal dataadvertising legislation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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