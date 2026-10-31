What is a dream and where does it come from? 3 types of dream classifications everyone should know

A person spends nearly a third of their life sleeping, and the mysterious dreams seen during this time have long intrigued and sometimes worried humanity. Many are accustomed to interpreting their dreams in various ways, looking for some kind of danger or omen for the future.

However, spiritual teachings and psychological analyses show that there is a clear classification of dreams and that it is necessary to have the right attitude toward each of them.

3 types of dreams: Source and essence

States during sleep are divided into 3 main categories according to their source:

1. Dreams from the devil (chaotic and frightening): Such dreams are confused, illogical, and appear in a form that causes panic or lowers one's mood. According to recommendations, if such an unpleasant dream is seen, upon waking, one should lightly spit to the left side three times (as a symbolic gesture), tell no one about it, and continue with daily tasks without paying attention to it;

2. Products of daily thoughts (psychological): Worries that occupy the brain during the day, interactions with people, stress, or strong desires are processed by the subconscious during sleep. Because brain activity does not stop, daytime thoughts appear in the form of dreams;

3. Righteous and truthful dreams (divine tidings): These are dreams usually seen in the early morning hours that bring peace and tranquility to the human soul. They are accepted as good news pointing to kindness, virtue, and purity of heart.

The most important golden rule: Dreams do not dictate judgment

One of the biggest mistakes many people make is making life decisions or judging people based on dreams they have seen:

The standard of Sharia and logic: A dream is not considered a source of judgment in religious or legal terms. Neither the person who dreams nor the person seen in the dream will fall into any good or bad situation because of it;

The virtue of interpreting for good: It is recommended to accept any good dream only as a symbol of good intentions and benevolence, and to completely abandon bad thoughts.

Dreams are a reflection of a person's inner world, and living based on real-life actions and conscious decisions, rather than chasing after dreams excessively, is the foundation of mental peace.