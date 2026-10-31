What is a dream and where does it come from? 3 types of dream classifications everyone should know

·64·Society
What is a dream and where does it come from? 3 types of dream classifications everyone should know

A person spends nearly a third of their life sleeping, and the mysterious dreams seen during this time have long intrigued and sometimes worried humanity. Many are accustomed to interpreting their dreams in various ways, looking for some kind of danger or omen for the future.

However, spiritual teachings and psychological analyses show that there is a clear classification of dreams and that it is necessary to have the right attitude toward each of them.

3 types of dreams: Source and essence

States during sleep are divided into 3 main categories according to their source:

  • 1. Dreams from the devil (chaotic and frightening): Such dreams are confused, illogical, and appear in a form that causes panic or lowers one's mood. According to recommendations, if such an unpleasant dream is seen, upon waking, one should lightly spit to the left side three times (as a symbolic gesture), tell no one about it, and continue with daily tasks without paying attention to it;

  • 2. Products of daily thoughts (psychological): Worries that occupy the brain during the day, interactions with people, stress, or strong desires are processed by the subconscious during sleep. Because brain activity does not stop, daytime thoughts appear in the form of dreams;

  • 3. Righteous and truthful dreams (divine tidings): These are dreams usually seen in the early morning hours that bring peace and tranquility to the human soul. They are accepted as good news pointing to kindness, virtue, and purity of heart.

The most important golden rule: Dreams do not dictate judgment

One of the biggest mistakes many people make is making life decisions or judging people based on dreams they have seen:

  • The standard of Sharia and logic: A dream is not considered a source of judgment in religious or legal terms. Neither the person who dreams nor the person seen in the dream will fall into any good or bad situation because of it;

  • The virtue of interpreting for good: It is recommended to accept any good dream only as a symbol of good intentions and benevolence, and to completely abandon bad thoughts.

Dreams are a reflection of a person's inner world, and living based on real-life actions and conscious decisions, rather than chasing after dreams excessively, is the foundation of mental peace.

dream interpretationpsychologyspiritual teachingssubconscious
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Master's degree results announced: where can you view them?Master's degree results announced: where can you view them?3 September 06:20New regulations against free bus rides come into force (video)New regulations against free bus rides come into force (video)9 September 19:35“Death penalty”: Alisher Kadirov demands capital punishment for child murderers and monsters“Death penalty”: Alisher Kadirov demands capital punishment for child murderers and monsters27 September 20:10A new certification procedure is being introduced for primary school teachersA new certification procedure is being introduced for primary school teachers4 August 17:11«I'll stay for 20 horses and 100 grams of gold»: The dialogue between an Uzbek girl and a Kyrgyz guy sets social media on fire«I'll stay for 20 horses and 100 grams of gold»: The dialogue between an Uzbek girl and a Kyrgyz guy sets social media on fire16 September 19:11Surprising phenomenon: A duck feeding fish (video)Surprising phenomenon: A duck feeding fish (video)13 August 12:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent