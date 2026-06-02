Mexico national team squad for World Cup 2026: Ochoa and new names

·76·Sport
Mexico national team squad for World Cup 2026: Ochoa and new names

Mexico national team head coach Javier Aguirre has announced the final roster for the upcoming World Cup. The 26-man squad features a blend of experience and young talent. The presentation video, narrated by the voice of iconic Mexican cultural figure Chespirito, sparked nostalgia among fans. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The biggest news in the squad is that goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will head to his sixth World Cup. In doing so, he joins legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, setting a historic milestone. While Aguirre acknowledged the varying physical conditions of the players, he emphasized that this is the best possible squad for Mexico right now.

Twelve players who participated in the 2022 World Cup have retained their spots. At the same time, the coach has not forgotten the future, calling up young talents like Gilberto Mora, Armando Gonzalez, and Obed Vargas. This decision is expected to serve as a bridge to a new era for Mexican football.

However, there are unexpected omissions in the squad. Notably, German Berterame, who has been in excellent form recently, was left off the list. The coach's decision is sparking heated debate among experts and fans. Mexico will kick off the home World Cup on June 11.

MexicoGuillermo OchoaWorld CupJavier AguirreFootball
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