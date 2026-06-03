Bayern Star Lennart Karl Discusses His Idols and Lionel Messi

Bayern Munich's young talent Lennart Karl discussed the players who have inspired his development. For the young midfielder, three teammates at the Munich club — Michael Olise, Joshua Kimmich, and Harry Kane — serve as primary role models. Karl noted that it is precisely these stars' playing style and work ethic that define his future goals. Goal.com reports .

Lennart Karl did not hide his admiration for Michael Olise's game. "Michael Olise is a special player for me; he is also left-footed and occupies similar positions on the pitch. I have a lot to learn from his ball control and composure," said the 18-year-old footballer in an interview with Bayern Munich's official media.

Karl also highly praised the training discipline of professionals like Germany national team captain Joshua Kimmich and England national team leader Harry Kane. According to him, these players' hard work in the gym and serious approach to their daily routine are a great lesson for any young player.

However, Lionel Messi remains Lennart Karl's ultimate idol. Interestingly, the young footballer uses shin guards featuring an image of Lionel Messi during matches. "Yes, I have Messi on my left shin guard. Ever since I started playing football, he has been my ideal — left-footed, short stature, and incredible skills with the ball," Karl explained.

The young talent now aims to make his mark at the World Cup with the Germany national team under Julian Nagelsmann. In the group stage, Germany will face Curaçao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. Karl intends to further enhance his international reputation through this tournament.