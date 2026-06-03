The stream of joyful news bringing immense pride to Uzbek football fans shows no sign of stopping. The authoritative portal Transfermarkt, specializing in global football analysis and statistics, has officially updated the transfer valuations of English Premier League (EPL) players. Notably, this update included a list of the 10 talented players whose market values increased at the highest rate over the past season.

Most delightfully for us, among this prestigious elite and global stars is our compatriot, the solid defender of Manchester City and the Uzbekistan national team, Abduqodir Husanov !

Our compatriot's transfer value has reached €50 million!

Thanks to his consistent and reliable performances for the English giants and the national team this season, Abduqodir Husanov's market value has risen by another €15 million . Thus, the current transfer valuation of our talented 22-year-old defender has reached exactly €50 million . This is an absolute record in the history of Uzbek football.

Bournemouth striker Eli Kroupi tops the list. His value surged by €30 million at once and is currently estimated at €70 million.

Top 10 Players with the Highest Value Increase in the EPL

Through the analytical table below, you can explore in detail the 10 most sought-after young stars who have maximized their value on English pitches:

Rank Player (Club) Current Value (€m) Value Increase (€m) 1 Eli Kroupi (Bournemouth) 70 +30 2 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) 90 +25 3 Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City) 70 +20 4 Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United) 70 +20 5 Ryan (Bournemouth) 60 +20 6 Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) 75 +15 7 Igor Thiago (Brentford) 65 +15 8 Abduqodir Husanov (Manchester City) 50 +15 9 Mateus Fernandes (West Ham) 50 +15 10 William Osula (Newcastle) 28 +13

A Point of Pride: Abduqodir Husanov is recognized not only as one of Manchester City's but also the entire Premier League's most promising and valuable defenders. His success naturally boosts the morale of our national team fans ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

We, in turn, wish Abduqodir Husanov continued success on English pitches and with our national team. Stay tuned to Zamin for new milestones in Uzbek football, the latest transfer market values, and the hottest news from the world of sport.