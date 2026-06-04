Liverpool and Manchester City Close to Signing German Talent

Two Premier League giants, Liverpool and Manchester City, have emerged as clear frontrunners in the race for Hertha Berlin's young star Kenneth Eichhorn. After Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund decided to withdraw from negotiations for the 16-year-old midfielder, a major opportunity has opened up for the English clubs. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl was a strong advocate for the transfer and had been in regular contact with the player's representatives. However, the Munich club's hierarchy failed to reach a final agreement. Bayern's management has opted to focus on its own academy graduates rather than spending significant sums on transfers.

The main obstacle to the transfer was the financial demands of the player's agents. Reports suggest that the 'handgeld' (signing-on fees) requested by the agents exceeded €10 million, which is even higher than the transfer fee payable to Hertha Berlin. Borussia Dortmund also withdrew from the race, deeming the overall package too expensive for the same reason.

Kenneth Eichhorn's contract includes a €12 million release clause that expires in June. With German clubs stepping back, Manchester City and Liverpool have reportedly expressed willingness to spend up to €20 million for the talent. Although Brexit regulations prevent the player from playing in England until he turns 18, the clubs are considering buying him now and sending him out on loan.