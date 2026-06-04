Liverpool and Manchester City Close to Signing German Talent

·134·Sport
Liverpool and Manchester City Close to Signing German Talent

Two Premier League giants, Liverpool and Manchester City, have emerged as clear frontrunners in the race for Hertha Berlin's young star Kenneth Eichhorn. After Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund decided to withdraw from negotiations for the 16-year-old midfielder, a major opportunity has opened up for the English clubs. Goal.com reports .

According to reports, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl was a strong advocate for the transfer and had been in regular contact with the player's representatives. However, the Munich club's hierarchy failed to reach a final agreement. Bayern's management has opted to focus on its own academy graduates rather than spending significant sums on transfers.

The main obstacle to the transfer was the financial demands of the player's agents. Reports suggest that the 'handgeld' (signing-on fees) requested by the agents exceeded €10 million, which is even higher than the transfer fee payable to Hertha Berlin. Borussia Dortmund also withdrew from the race, deeming the overall package too expensive for the same reason.

Kenneth Eichhorn's contract includes a €12 million release clause that expires in June. With German clubs stepping back, Manchester City and Liverpool have reportedly expressed willingness to spend up to €20 million for the talent. Although Brexit regulations prevent the player from playing in England until he turns 18, the clubs are considering buying him now and sending him out on loan.

LiverpoolManchester CityBayern MunichBorussia DortmundTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer for Move to Another Elite ClubToday, 08:39Real Madrid Set to Overhaul Defense: New Rivals for RüdigerToday, 08:32City Set to Sign Milan's Talented GoalkeeperToday, 08:21Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfersToday, 07:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed