Virgil van Dijk Surprised by Liverpool Management's Decision

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has expressed his surprise at the club management's unexpected decision to dismiss head coach Arne Slot following a disappointing season. According to the experienced defender, the board did not consult him before parting ways with the Dutch specialist. The player admitted he learned the news through the media on Saturday. Goal.com reports .

Following the Netherlands national team's 1-0 friendly defeat to Algeria, Van Dijk spoke about his compatriot's departure in an interview with NOS. "I landed in Amsterdam on Saturday afternoon, and the news had already spread. There were conversations afterwards, but the decision had already been made," said the defender.

Last season was extremely difficult for Liverpool. Despite spending a record £446 million in the summer transfer window on stars like Alexander Isak, the team finished only fifth in the English Premier League. They were also eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by PSG. Internal disagreements involving Mohamed Salah further complicated the situation.

"They don't ask me how or what," Van Dijk emphasized regarding the management's decision-making process. Nevertheless, he expressed gratitude to the departing coaching staff: "I spoke with Arne and Sipke. I am grateful for everything they did not just for me, but for the club. I wish them nothing but success."

Van Dijk is currently focused entirely on the national team, though the defeat to Algeria has upset him. "We should have been at least 2-0 up in the first half. We lack precision in attack. We need to improve a lot to be ready for the World Cup," added the Liverpool star.