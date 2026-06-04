Manchester City leads among clubs in the number of players participating in the 2026 World Cup.

A total of 19 players have been called up to various national teams from the English club. This figure is the highest among clubs with participants in the tournament.

The list includes representatives of the national teams of England, Norway, Ghana, Egypt, Belgium, France, Croatia, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, Algeria, and Uzbekistan.

Among them is the defender of the Uzbekistan national team, Abduqodir Husanov, who thus also contributes to this achievement of Manchester City.

Players called up to the World Cup from the club:

— Nico O'Reilly (England)

— John Stones (England)

— Mark Guéhi (England)

— James Trafford (England)

— Erling Haaland (Norway)

— Antoine Semenyo (Ghana)

— Omar Marmoush (Egypt)

— Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

— Rayan Cherki (France)

— Mateo Kovačić (Croatia)

— Matheus Nunes (Portugal)

— Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands)

— Rodri (Spain)

— Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

— Nathan Aké (Netherlands)

— Rayan Aït-Nouri (Algeria)

— Abduqodir Husanov (Uzbekistan)

— Rúben Dias (Portugal)

— Joško Gvardiol (Croatia).