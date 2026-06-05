Arsenal Close to Signing Leicester City Winger

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Arsenal Close to Signing Leicester City Winger

London's Arsenal club is on the verge of signing talented young star Jeremy Doku from Leicester City, leaving rivals in the English Premier League behind. The "Gunners" view the 16-year-old winger as one of their primary targets for the summer transfer window. The club's management plans to strengthen the squad by adding some of the country's best young talents. According to Goal.com reports .

According to The Times, Arsenal is clearly leading the race for Doku. Leicester City's finish in 23rd place in the Championship and subsequent relegation has accelerated the talented footballer's departure process. Jeremy Doku made his debut against Newcastle United at the age of 15 years and 271 days, becoming the third youngest player in Premier League history.

Then-manager Ruud van Nistelrooy highly rated the teenager's potential: "You could see his excellent qualities. He is a fast and fantastically talented winger. Jeremy deserved those minutes and I hope he achieves even more in the future." Mikel Arteta is also a staunch admirer of this versatile player, who is a member of the England U-19 national team.

According to The Standard, the young star's transfer fee is estimated between £10 million and £15 million. Doku is due to sign a professional contract with Leicester City on July 10, when he turns 17, so Arsenal is trying to complete the transfer before this date. This deal is expected to further intensify competition in the London club's attacking line.

ArsenalLeicester CityTransfersPremier LeagueJeremy Doku
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