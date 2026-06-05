Major Changes at Barcelona Women and the Future of the Spanish National Team

If you look at the roster of the Spanish national team for the crucial World Cup qualifier against England, you will see the dominance of one club: Barcelona. Eleven of the 25 players selected by Sonia Bermúdez represent the Catalan club. However, major changes are expected in the Barcelona squad this summer. This is reported by Goal.com report .

Last month, after Pere Romeu's charges defeated Lyon 4-0 in the Champions League final to end the season with four trophies, three key departures were announced. Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is leaving the team after a 14-year career. Additionally, defensive pillars Ona Batlle and Mapi León are heading towards new challenges. Salma Paralluelo, who scored a brace in the final, may also follow in their footsteps.

Barcelona has faced similar situations before. Last summer, following a quiet transfer window due to financial constraints, the team's prospects in Europe were called into question. But they responded appropriately, becoming Champions League winners for the fourth time. The current situation is slightly different, as the departing players—Putellas, León, and Batlle—are world-class stars.

It is time for the Catalans to fill this significant void. The club has historically renewed its squad through La Masia academy graduates or smart transfers. The men's team spending £69 million on Anthony Gordon may indicate improved financial health. This could allow the women's team to attract new stars as well.

These transfers will directly impact not only the club but also the Spanish national team's mission to defend their title at the 2027 World Cup. As Barcelona loses its leading figures, the next generation must be ready to take on this responsibility.