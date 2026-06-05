Florentino Perez Announces €150 Million Transfer for Real Madrid

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made an unexpected statement about the club's transfer plans. According to him, the Madrid club will officially announce the signing of a new star worth €150 million next week. At the same time, Perez rejected the candidates Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, whom many had expected. About this, Goal.com reports .

During his appearance on the Horizonte program, the president emphasized that the club's financial situation is stable. He stated that a major offer will be sent to a top-tier Champions League club on Tuesday. This transfer is expected to be the most expensive purchase in Real Madrid's history.

While discussing transfers, Perez mentioned names such as Jose Mourinho, Ibrahima Konate, and Denzel Dumfries, but the main focus is on the mysterious player worth €150 million. These statements come against the backdrop of the presidential race at the club and pressure from rival Enrique Riquelme.

While his rival promises to bring in Erling Haaland, Perez reminded everyone that Real Madrid is valued at €10 billion according to Forbes. According to him, Real Madrid is currently the most valuable and financially powerful club in the world.