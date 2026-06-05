Declan Rice Reaches the Level of Steven Gerrard and Bryan Robson

According to former England midfielder Peter Reid, Declan Rice has joined the ranks of the best central players in the country's football history. He emphasized that the Arsenal star has risen to the level of legends like Steven Gerrard and Bryan Robson thanks to his playing style and leadership qualities. This was reported by Goal.com report .

Currently 27 years old, Declan Rice is considered the main candidate to become the captain of the England national team in the future. Although Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane currently holds this role, experts predict that the captain's armband will soon pass to the leader in the center of the pitch.

Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for £105 million, remains the most expensive footballer in British history. According to Peter Reid, his value in today's transfer market has exceeded £150 million. He is helping his team achieve high results in major tournaments such as the Premier League and the Champions League.

"Bryan Robson was a top-class player. If I mention Declan Rice alongside him, it shows how much respect I have for him. He is currently one of the most complete midfielders in the world," Reid added.

Declan Rice is expected to be the main force of the England national team not only at the club level but also at the 2026 World Cup. His inclusion in the Ballon d'Or nominee list also indicates the high rate of the player's development.