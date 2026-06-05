Will Kylian Mbappe Move to the Premier League? Louis Saha Names Option

Former French striker Louis Saha has predicted that his compatriot Kylian Mbappe could play in the English Premier League in the future. Manchester United is seen as the most suitable club for the World Cup winner, who currently plays for Real Madrid. According to Goal.com report .

Mbappe is currently 27 years old and his contract with Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2029. Although he has scored 86 goals in 103 matches for the "Royal Club", doubts are emerging in the Spanish capital regarding the environment and support around him. This has led to speculation about a new chapter in his career.

Louis Saha said in an interview with GOAL: "I would really like to see him in the Premier League. After his experience in La Liga, why shouldn't he move to one of the strongest leagues in the world? There are not many clubs that can attract a footballer of Kylian Mbappe's caliber."

According to the expert, considering that Manchester City already has a strong striker like Erling Haaland, Manchester United could become the best destination for Mbappe. Previously, the player's name was also linked with Arsenal, which would have allowed him to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Thierry Henry.

Mbappe, the all-time top scorer in PSG history and leader of the French national team, remains a dream transfer for any club in the world. His move to England would undoubtedly become one of the most sensational events in the football world.