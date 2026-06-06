Uzbekistan Olympic Team Loses to Japan in Friendly Match

·62·Sport
Uzbekistan Olympic Team Loses to Japan in Friendly Match

The Uzbekistan U-23 national team continues its training camp on European pitches to prepare thoroughly for upcoming major international tournaments. As part of this camp organized in Slovenia, Ravshan Haydarov's squad faced a serious test match against the youth national team of Japan, a continental neighbor and long-standing rival.

In this match, which served as important tactical experience for both teams, representatives of the 'Land of the Rising Sun' secured a narrow (minimal) victory.

Intense on-field battle and coaching experience

During the match, head coach Ravshan Haydarov utilized extensive rotations to assess the condition of almost all players in the squad and test new tactical schemes. Although our representatives fought with all their might and put up decent resistance, the single goal scored by the Japanese players decided the outcome of the match.

Below is a detailed report of this international friendly match and our national team's match sheet:

Match Status

Match Participants and Final Score

Next Opponent and Date

International Friendly Match

Japan U-23 — Uzbekistan U-23 1:0

USA U-23 (June 8)

Full Squad of Our National Team in the Match

In this game, our representatives played with the following lineup, and several substitutions were made during the match:

  • Goalkeeper: Samandar Muratbayev

  • Defenders: Saidkhan Hamidov (Quvonch Khushvakhtov, 65), Dilshod Murtazoyev, Giyosjon Rizaqulov, Ravshan Khayrullayev (Ollobergan Karimov, 72).

  • Midfielders: Asilbek Jumayev (Oybek Ormonjonov, 72), Ro'ziboy Fayzullayev (Diyor Abdunazarov, 65), Rustam Fomin (Firdavs Abdurakhmonov, 46), Nurlan Ibraimov (Muhammadali Reimov, 72).

  • Forwards: Amirbek Saidov (Azizbek To'lqinbekov, 46), Saidumarkhon Saidnurullayev (Jo'rabek Jo'rayev, 81).

Serious test against overseas representatives ahead

The Uzbekistan youth national team will continue its camp in Slovenia on a tight schedule, drawing the right conclusions from this defeat. Our representatives won't have to wait long — the next tough and interesting clash will take place on June 8 . Our team, managed by Ravshan Haydarov, will take to the pitch this time against the USA U-23 national team.

Zamin Commentary: Results in friendly matches never take center stage. For Ravshan Haydarov, the priority right now is to identify the team's weaknesses and raise the players' physical condition to a high level through the Slovenia camp. A narrow defeat against a strong team like Japan serves as a useful cold shower before upcoming official tournaments. We expect a more meaningful performance and a beautiful victory from our youth in the match against the USA on June 8!

Always follow the latest hot news in the world of Uzbek football, details of our national teams' training camps abroad, and exclusive sports analyses with us on Zamin pages!

UzbekistanJapanRavshan HaydarovSloveniaUSA
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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