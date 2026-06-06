Bayern Star Michael Olise Agrees to Move to Real Madrid

Although the European football transfer window has just opened, major buzz and unexpected twists involving grand clubs have already begun. In particular, Real Madrid, the holder of the Spanish and European thrones, does not intend to sit idle this summer. The 'Royal Club' is preparing another mega-transfer to make its squad even more formidable.

According to the latest information from one of the most reliable and reputable insiders, Ramon Alvarez, Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Michael Olise has officially agreed to continue his career in Madrid. Aware of the player's desire to move to the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid's management has already actively started working on this major deal.

Official move on Tuesday and an astronomical sum

The Madrid club does not want to drag out this transfer. According to the insider, the Spanish giant plans to send its first official offer to the German club next Tuesday. The financial details of this transfer are naturally astonishing to any fan:

Estimated transfer fee: Real Madrid is ready to invest around 180 million euros for Michael Olise.

Bayern's position: Olise became the true leader of the Munich club last season and played a crucial role in the team's victories. Therefore, Bayern's management does not want to let go of their star easily and is expected to take a hard line in negotiations.

Key details of the Michael Olise transfer

You can see the overall picture of one of the anticipated transfers of the year through the following integrated table:

Transfer subjects Current status and figures Clubs' goals Michael Olise Has personally agreed to move to Real Madrid To reach a new and highest level in his career. Real Madrid Offering 180 million euros To strengthen the squad with a new star during the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich Wants to keep the player in the team Not to lose the core of the starting lineup and the key performer.

Background analysis: Such sharp and significant steps by Real Madrid in the transfer market indicate the immense scale of the club's future ambitions. 180 million euros could become one of the most expensive transfers in football history. After Michael Olise's excellent performances in Munich, his move to the Madrid superclub will make the 'Los Blancos' attack line even more terrifying. True, Bayern will not easily let go of their leader, but the player's own desire for Madrid and Real's financial power could be the main factors in completing this transfer. We will continue to monitor the development of events!

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