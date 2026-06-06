Patrice Evra on Lamine Yamal: "I Would Have Eaten Him Alive!"

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Patrice Evra on Lamine Yamal: "I Would Have Eaten Him Alive!"

Virtual debates and intriguing exchanges between European football legends and new-generation stars have always been in the spotlight of millions of fans. Especially when it comes to young talents astonishing their contemporaries with their play, statements from former stars spark even more heated discussions. One such sensational remark was made by Patrice Evra, the former legendary left-back of Manchester United and the France national team.

The experienced former footballer shared his predictions on how a hypothetical clash with Lamine Yamal, the right winger currently delivering brilliant performances for FC Barcelona and the Spain national team, would end.

"I would have eaten him alive!"

Prestigious ESPN UK publication's official X (formerly Twitter) page, Evra humorously yet confidently emphasized that he was a true nightmare for any attacker during his prime and would have left no chance for the young star:

"If I were in my best sporting form and faced Yamal on the pitch, I would have simply eaten him alive. Forgive me, Lamine. My respect and love for you are separate... But ask Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and other great footballers who played against me — when they operated on my wing, I knew no mercy and was never a nice guy."

Lamine Yamal's Terrifying Stats at Barcelona

Patrice Evra's sharp statement is not without reason. After all, this young lad, a product of the Barcelona academy (La Masia), has already become the Catalans' most dangerous weapon. The integrated table below reflects the phenomenal statistics of the 18-year-old winger in the past season:

Player Status

Total Matches in Season

Goals Scored

Assists

Lamine Yamal (18 years old)

45 matches

24 goals

18 assists

Despite his youth, these figures recorded across all tournaments clearly demonstrate how much of a force Yamal is becoming in modern football and what a real headache he is for any defender trying to stop him.

Background: Patrice Evra was one of the world's strongest defenders, shaping the golden era of Manchester United and lifting the Premier League and UEFA Champions League trophies. His experience playing against titans like Messi and Ronaldo is considered a major school of thought. Evra's comments on Lamine Yamal reflect the character typical of legendary defenders and a hidden acknowledgment of the young star's skill. We will see if the Catalan prodigy can reach the level of those greats mentioned by Evra. We wish the young winger even more brilliant victories in the new season!

Follow the most sensational statements in European football, interesting events surrounding Barcelona and other top clubs, and the most exclusive news from the sports world with us on Zamin pages!

Patrice EvraLamine YamalManchester UnitedBarcelonaCristiano Ronaldo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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