Serie A Announces Official Match Schedule for New Season

·47·Sport
Serie A Announces Official Match Schedule for New Season

One of Europe's most intense and tactically rich national championships, Italy's Serie A, is preparing to end the wait for football fans. The schedule for the new Scudetto battle among Italy's football giants and their top coaches is finally clear. The official Serie A website has released the detailed 2026/2027 season match plan for public review.

According to it, the opening whistle of the new championship will blow on August 23 this year. On the very first matchday, the current national champion, Inter Milan, will test newly promoted Monza at home. Napoli's spirited squad will start their campaign away against Genoa.

All fixtures of Serie A Matchday 1

The lineup of all pairs competing on the pitch during the first round is as follows:

  • Atalanta — Sassuolo

  • Bologna — Lazio

  • Frosinone — Juventus

  • Genoa — Napoli

  • Inter — Monza

  • Parma — Cagliari

  • Roma — Fiorentina

  • Torino — Milan

  • Udinese — Como

  • Venezia — Lecce

Thrilling Super Clashes in Matchday 3

The organizers have prepared a real gift for fans right at the start of the championship. Shortly after the season begins, specifically in Matchday 3 itself millions of football fans will witness two giant clashes at once. You can view the distribution of these central matches in the integrated table below:

Stage of Season

Match Pairing

Match Status and Venue

Serie A, Matchday 3

Inter — Napoli

Intense clash between two Scudetto contenders in Milan.

Serie A, Matchday 3

Juventus — Milan

The classic and historic derby of Italian football taking place in Turin.

These two major confrontations will undoubtedly show how fierce the battle for the top of the table will be in the new season from the very first weeks.

Background: Looking at the new Serie A schedule, it is not hard to predict that this season will be more interesting than previous ones. While Inter tries to retain their title, clubs like Milan, Juventus, and Napoli have strengthened their squads and are ready to offer serious resistance. In particular, the two super-matches in Matchday 3 — Inter vs Napoli and Juventus vs Milan — will create real heat in European football at the end of August and early September. We eagerly await this beautiful football festival on the Apennine Peninsula.

Always follow daily Serie A results, the latest transfer news, the lives of star players, and exclusive sports analysis with us on Zamin pages!

Italian Serie AInter MilanNapoliJuventusAC Milan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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