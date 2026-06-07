Conflict in the French National Team: Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki Dissatisfied

Star forwards of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki, are deeply dissatisfied with a decision made by the French Football Federation (FFF). According to L'Equipe, the players are angry that their image rights were handed over to the betting operator Betclic for advertising purposes. Goal.com reports .

This situation has sharply intensified the atmosphere within the squad. Reports indicate that both players did not want their images used in the bookmaker's campaign. The advertising videos also featured players such as Desire Doue, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele.

The photos were taken during the national team's traditional training camp in Clairefontaine, but the players were not clearly informed about how these materials would be used. Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki are protesting not against the betting company, but against the federation for failing to warn them.

Currently, the players are demanding an explanation from the federation and the cessation of the advertising campaign. However, this issue may not be resolved before the end of the World Cup. Recall that the French national team will start their group stage on June 16 with a match against Senegal, followed by games against Iraq and Norway.