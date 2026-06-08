Roy Keane Names Three Main Favorites for 2026 World Cup Victory

·65·Sport
Roy Keane Names Three Main Favorites for 2026 World Cup Victory

Only a few days remain until the start of the most captivating and eagerly awaited football festival on Earth! As the World Cup, hosted by the green fields of the USA, Mexico, and Canada and officially kicking off on June 11 this year, approaches, prominent football experts continue to share their predictions. This time, Roy Keane, the legendary former midfielder of Manchester United and the Ireland national team, known for his tough and uncompromising criticism, revealed who he considers the main contenders for the upcoming World Cup. His opinions have sparked heated debates among many football fans.

The analysis by the football legend and the strengths and weaknesses of the teams he considers favorites are detailed in the following specially integrated table:

MAIN CONTENDERS AND THEIR PROSPECTS ACCORDING TO ROY KEANE

Contender National Teams

Team Strengths and Keane's Confidence

Exclusive Weaknesses and Concerns

France

Balanced squad with formidable performers in every position.

Internal disputes surrounding coaching tactics could hinder them.

Spain

If they demonstrate perfect ball control as they did in Euro 2024, they will be hard to stop.

There is a risk of decreased efficiency in converting chances in the attacking line.

Argentina

Listed as the current champion of South America and a perennial leader of the World Championship.

European teams that transition quickly to counter-attacks could pose problems for them.

According to a report by the renowned British publication The Sun , Roy Keane refused to include the England national team, managed by Thomas Tuchel, in this top three. The expert emphasized that problems in the English defensive line could seriously obstruct their championship ambitions. 'England? Their defense always worries me greatly,' Keane expressed his concerns.

Intense Competition and Predictions on the Eve of the World Cup

This year's World Cup is particularly significant as it features 48 teams for the first time in its history. Of course, besides teams like France, Spain, and the current champion Argentina, other contenders are capable of delivering unexpected surprises. Roy Keane's criticism of England's defense is not without merit, as a solid defensive line is often the key to victory in major tournaments.

Expert Opinion: True to his style, Roy Keane assessed the situation objectively and calmly. Indeed, the France and Spain national teams have proven they possess perfect playing systems in Europe today. It is certain that Argentina, led by Messi, will not easily relinquish the championship title. Regarding England, Keane hit the nail on the head—no matter how strong the English are in attack, disorganization in defense has deprived them of gold medals time and again. We will soon see together if Keane turns out to be right in this debate and which giant will wear the world crown. We wish all fans an unforgettable football experience!

Stay with us on Zamin pages to follow the hottest World Cup diaries, Roy Keane's latest appearances, and live broadcast details of World Cup matches!

Roy KeaneManchester UnitedFranceSpainArgentina
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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