Marc Cucurella May Sacrifice His Hair for 2026 World Cup Victory

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Marc Cucurella May Sacrifice His Hair for 2026 World Cup Victory

Chelsea and Spain national team defender Marc Cucurella continues to make unusual promises for success on the international stage. After dyeing his hair red following the Euro 2024 victory, the footballer indicated he is ready for a more drastic change for the 2026 World Cup. According to Goal.com report .

The Spanish defender addressed fans on social media, leaving an exciting message ahead of the next major tournament. In the video, he stated with a serious expression: "The World Cup is approaching, but this time I won't dye my hair." Fans interpreted this as a hint that if Luis de la Fuente's team wins the trophy, Cucurella will shave off his famous curly hair completely.

The player's wife also reacted to this potential change. She expressed mixed concern and humor on social media, commenting: "Don't come home without your curls." This incident once again showed that the footballer's hair has become not just part of his image, but an integral part of his personality.

This topic has also become a major source of jokes within the Spain national team camp. Teammates joke that they want to win the World Cup just to see if Marc Cucurella truly keeps his promise. The Chelsea star remains one of the key figures boosting morale within the squad with his cheerful character.

Marc CucurellaChelseaSpainWorld CupFootball
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