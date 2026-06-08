Lamine Yamal reveals why he wears a wristband

·83·Sport
Lamine Yamal reveals why he wears a wristband

Barcelona and Spain national team young star Lamine Yamal has revealed the secret behind why he wears a wristband in every match. The talent, known for his brilliant performances in the football world, admitted that this habit stemmed from an unexpected incident and out of respect for a Real Madrid legend. According to Goal.com reports .

In an interview on his YouTube channel, the La Masia academy graduate explained that the story behind the wristband had a painful beginning. "I hit the TV while playing PlayStation and injured my fingers; they swelled up badly," Yamal admitted. Once the swelling subsided, he decided to keep the look in honor of Karim Benzema.

"I have been wearing the bandage on my hand ever since. It helps me feel like Karim Benzema. We joked about KB9, and I decided to keep it; I think it looks great," added the young forward. He also promised to grow a beard and give gifts to fans if he wins the 2026 World Cup.

Yamal also addressed losing the 2025 Ballon d'Or race to his former teammate Ousmane Dembélé. According to him, this defeat was beneficial for his personal development. "I was still young then and didn't fully understand what winning the Ballon d'Or meant. Dembélé's victory was good for me; it helped me grow as a person," said Lamine Yamal.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaKarim BenzemaSpainFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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