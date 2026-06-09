Lamine Yamal Explains Why Missing Out on the Ballon d'Or Was Beneficial

·2·Sport
Lamine Yamal Explains Why Missing Out on the Ballon d'Or Was Beneficial

Barcelona and Spain national team young star Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts on the most prestigious individual award in his career. The teenage footballer admitted that believing he would win the Ballon d'Or last time, but ultimately losing, served as a crucial catalyst for his growth. Goal.com reports .

The Barcelona winger openly expressed his feelings at the time in a video on his YouTube channel. "To be honest, I thought I would win that day. But I believe it was good for me that Ousmane Dembélé won. It allowed me to develop. Perhaps, it was not yet my time," emphasized the 18-year-old footballer.

Yamal also touched upon the pressure while playing for the Spain national team and the victory at Euro 2024. According to him, participating in international tournaments was exciting at first, but over time he learned to stay calm. "I was just a kid, it is natural to feel nervous at the start of a tournament. But matches and tournaments last a long time, the main thing is how you finish them," said the forward.

Furthermore, speaking about his idol, Lamine Yamal mentioned the Brazilian star who became a legend of his era at the Spotify Camp Nou stadium. "I always enjoy watching Neymar's games because he is my idol," added Yamal. He also revealed that he currently follows not only Neymar but also talents in the English Premier League and other top championships.

Lamine YamalBarcelonaBallon d'OrNeymarFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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