Exciting and historic news has arrived from across the ocean for Uzbek football fans! The Uzbekistan national team, holding a training camp in New York ahead of the World Cup, faced European giants the Netherlands in their second closed-door friendly and managed to bring their opponents to their knees. Under the management of world football legend Fabio Cannavaro, the 'White Wolves' displayed true courage and high skill on the pitch, sealing a magnificent 2-1 victory over a strong opponent. This triumph will undoubtedly boost the morale of our representatives before the upcoming World Cup.

By mutual agreement of both coaches, the match was held behind closed doors, without fans or media personnel, and the format was slightly adjusted with each half lasting 30 minutes. Nevertheless, the intensity of the struggle on the field was no less than in official matches. Talented and agile players from our squad, Azizbek Amonov and Avazbek Olmasaliev, demonstrated high skill, precisely targeting the opponent's goal and scoring the goals for this historic victory. The Europeans managed to respond only once.

The coaching staff gave almost all team members a chance in this test match and thoroughly reviewed tactical schemes. The following players defended the honor of our homeland in this match: Ergashev, Nematov, Eshmurodov, Abdullayev, Karimov, Esanov, Jiyanov, Olmasaliev, Rakhmonaliyev, Jaloliddinov, Amonov, Temirov, Sergeyev, Iskanderov, and Hamdamov. The organized play demonstrated in every line bore fruit in the end, opening a new page in the history of Uzbek football.

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