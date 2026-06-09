Bayern Ready to Reject Real Madrid for Michael Olise

Munich's Bayern club has put an end to transfer rumors surrounding their star winger Michael Olise. The Bundesliga giant announced it has no intention of selling the French footballer and will firmly reject any offers from Real Madrid this summer. According to Goal.com reports .

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, rumors that Florentino Pérez is preparing a €150 million package for this transfer have not yet taken official shape. However, Bayern's management has stated they are ready to immediately reject any offers, even if the Madrid club's president submits a first, second, or even third bid.

Club president Herbert Hainer clarified the situation in an interview with BILD: “Michael Olise is a Bayern player and has a long-term contract. We are not a selling club. If Florentino Pérez wants to send us an offer—which he hasn’t done so far—he would be wasting his time.”

Club honorary president Uli Hoeneß also expressed a sharp opinion on the matter: “Will we sell Michael Olise for €200 million? No, he is not for sale. We play for our fans. Having €200 million in the bank is of no benefit to the fans if we play worse football every Saturday.”

The 24-year-old forward, who recorded 22 goals and 31 assists in an outstanding season with Bayern, is currently focusing on the national team. After scoring a hat-trick in a friendly against Northern Ireland, Olise is preparing with the France national team for matches against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway.