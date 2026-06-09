Manchester United Preparing Offer for Tottenham Captain Cristian Romero

Manchester United are planning a major transfer for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero to strengthen their defensive line. The Argentina international has become the Old Trafford club's primary target, but Spurs are expected to try to keep one of their most important players during the summer transfer window. According to Goal.com reports .

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Manchester United have identified Romero as a top priority in defense. The "Red Devils" want to ensure stability in their backline and consider the World Cup winner an ideal candidate for their squad. Since joining from Atalanta, Romero has established himself as one of the most reliable center-backs in the Premier League.

GiveMeSport notes that Tottenham do not want to lose Romero, who has become a central figure in the team. His leadership qualities and aggressive defensive style have made him one of the club's most influential players. Therefore, any negotiations could be difficult, as the London club is sure to demand a huge fee from their rival to sell the footballer.

One of the factors driving Manchester United's interest is the desire to pair Romero with his compatriot Lisandro Martinez. These two defenders have collaborated successfully for the Argentina national team and understand each other well. Over the past 18 months, injuries in Manchester United's defense have seriously undermined the team's stability.

However, it is not only Manchester United competing for Romero; Spain's Barcelona are also closely monitoring the situation. All attention is now focused on whether Manchester United will submit an official offer during the transfer window. Convincing Tottenham to sell their captain is expected to be the biggest obstacle in this transfer deal.