Jaloliddin Masharipov Will Not Play at the 2026 World Cup: Removed from Squad

·13·Sport
Jaloliddin Masharipov Will Not Play at the 2026 World Cup: Removed from Squad

On the eve of the historic World Cup, which the entire country has been awaiting with anticipation and great excitement, unexpected and sensational news came from the Uzbekistan national team. Jaloliddin Masharipov, one of the country's most experienced footballers and the long-time leader and captain of the national team, has been removed from the final official squad of 26 players for the tournament. This unexpected news was announced to the public by renowned sports journalist Jaloliddin Qobiljonov, citing his sources. According to insider information, our skilled midfielder has been officially excluded from the extended list announced by the head coach.

However, fans have no reason to despair, as one of the country's most talented and brilliant young stars has been called up to fill the void in the squad. Ruslanbek Jiyanov, a skilled winger who has been delivering outstanding and intense performances in the domestic championship for Navbahor Namangan, has been invited to join the national team delegation in place of Jaloliddin Masharipov. Experts believe that Jiyanov's high speed and strong dribbling on the field can inject new energy and great enthusiasm into our team's attacking line in upcoming World Cup matches.

It is worth noting that the White Wolves will play their historic debut match at this grand World Cup, their first-ever participation, against Colombia, one of South America's strongest giants, on June 18 this year. Additionally, our representatives face two more serious and exciting clashes in the group stage: Fabio Cannavaro's protégés will take on the Portugal national team, compatriots of world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, on June 23, while the final decisive match in the group will be held on June 28 against the physically strong Congo national team from Africa. On behalf of all our fans, we wish the national team historic triumphs and huge victories in the upcoming 2026 World Cup matches!

Always follow every match of the Uzbekistan national team overseas, the latest squad changes, our players' training sessions, and the hottest exclusive news from the World Cup with us on the Zamin pages!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Man City Extends Contract with Talented Midfielder Divine MukasaMan City Extends Contract with Talented Midfielder Divine MukasaToday, 17:40Declan Rice Highlights Flaws in Kobbie Mainoo’s GameDeclan Rice Highlights Flaws in Kobbie Mainoo’s GameToday, 17:35City close to signing new contract with Josko GvardiolCity close to signing new contract with Josko GvardiolToday, 17:25Donald Trump Booed at NBA Finals Appearance (Video)Donald Trump Booed at NBA Finals Appearance (Video)Today, 16:53Lionel Messi Returns to Squad: Argentina Coach Shares Positive NewsLionel Messi Returns to Squad: Argentina Coach Shares Positive NewsToday, 16:37Bayern Leadership Rejects Sale of Michael Olise to Real MadridBayern Leadership Rejects Sale of Michael Olise to Real MadridToday, 16:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team