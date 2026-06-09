On the eve of the historic World Cup, which the entire country has been awaiting with anticipation and great excitement, unexpected and sensational news came from the Uzbekistan national team. Jaloliddin Masharipov, one of the country's most experienced footballers and the long-time leader and captain of the national team, has been removed from the final official squad of 26 players for the tournament. This unexpected news was announced to the public by renowned sports journalist Jaloliddin Qobiljonov, citing his sources. According to insider information, our skilled midfielder has been officially excluded from the extended list announced by the head coach.

However, fans have no reason to despair, as one of the country's most talented and brilliant young stars has been called up to fill the void in the squad. Ruslanbek Jiyanov, a skilled winger who has been delivering outstanding and intense performances in the domestic championship for Navbahor Namangan, has been invited to join the national team delegation in place of Jaloliddin Masharipov. Experts believe that Jiyanov's high speed and strong dribbling on the field can inject new energy and great enthusiasm into our team's attacking line in upcoming World Cup matches.

It is worth noting that the White Wolves will play their historic debut match at this grand World Cup, their first-ever participation, against Colombia, one of South America's strongest giants, on June 18 this year. Additionally, our representatives face two more serious and exciting clashes in the group stage: Fabio Cannavaro's protégés will take on the Portugal national team, compatriots of world football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, on June 23, while the final decisive match in the group will be held on June 28 against the physically strong Congo national team from Africa. On behalf of all our fans, we wish the national team historic triumphs and huge victories in the upcoming 2026 World Cup matches!

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