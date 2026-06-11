Trent Alexander-Arnold could lose his starting spot at Real Madrid

Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been warned that he could face serious competition following the arrival of new head coach Jose Mourinho. Former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that if the Portuguese tactician prioritizes defensive stability over attacking flair, Denzel Dumfries could displace the Englishman from the starting XI. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho arrived in Madrid on Wednesday and finalized contract details to officially start work in July. The "Royal Club" management is working on the transfers of Inter player Denzel Dumfries and Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate to strengthen the defensive line. This came as unexpected news for Alexander-Arnold, who had already missed out on the England squad for the World Cup due to injuries.

Hasselbaink emphasized that Mourinho's style relies more on defensive discipline. "If we are talking about Mourinho, Dumfries' chances are very high because Jose demands defensive duties from a defender first and foremost. We all know Trent's qualities, but he is more useful in attack. Nevertheless, having two different types of defenders is a great luxury for a coach," the former player says.

With Dani Carvajal expected to leave the club on June 30, the pressure on 27-year-old Alexander-Arnold will increase even further. Despite this, experts do not advise him to return to the Premier League. Hasselbaink believes that Trent should stay in Madrid to show his character and develop other aspects of his game.