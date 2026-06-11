José Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Michael Owen on the surprise appointment

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José Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Michael Owen on the surprise appointment

José Mourinho is returning to the helm of Real Madrid, but can the 'Special One' still guarantee success? Former 'Los Blancos' striker Michael Owen shared his thoughts on this surprise appointment at the Santiago Bernabéu in an exclusive interview with GOAL, speculating on whether the Portuguese manager can survive a season at the world's most demanding club. Goal.com reports.

Mourinho managed Madrid in 178 games between 2010 and 2013, winning the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey. At the time, he battled against Pep Guardiola's star-studded Barcelona and rivals like Lionel Messi. Since then, he won the Premier League with Chelsea and the Europa League with Manchester United, but the 63-year-old manager's last major trophy was the 2022 Conference League with Roma.

Michael Owen did not hide his surprise at the appointment: "It was an unexpected decision for me. He hasn't had great results in his recent jobs. Barcelona is in great form right now, so Mourinho's task won't be easy. Real Madrid has money, a great stadium, and a strong squad, but I am surprised why the club put their trust in him specifically," said the former player.

With Real Madrid remaining without major trophies in the last two seasons, Florentino Pérez decided to take another gamble. However, in Owen's opinion, Mourinho's arrival does not guarantee the same victories as before. "15 years ago, you could say hiring him was a guarantee of success. Now, it's not clear if winning is worth enduring the difficulties of his character. If victory were guaranteed, I would understand the decision, but there is no such guarantee now," he added.

Real MadridJosé MourinhoMichael OwenBarcelonaFootball
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