Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams return to Spain national team training

·29·Sport
Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams return to Spain national team training

The Spanish national team received important positive news ahead of their 2026 World Cup group stage opener against Cape Verde. Key attacking forces Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have returned to full team training. The participation of this dynamic duo had been in doubt due to injuries, but their return to the group session at the base gives fans hope ahead of the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

The training session held on Thursday at the base in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a great relief for head coach Luis de la Fuente. Yamal, Williams, and Victor Munoz missed the final friendly match against Peru on Monday due to injuries. While the rest of the squad traveled for the game, this trio followed a separate rehabilitation program.

The condition of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was of particular concern to experts. The 18-year-old talent has not played in an official match since April due to a left leg injury. In an interview last week, Luis de la Fuente noted that Yamal would be ready for the first match, but his minutes on the pitch might be limited.

The training session was marked by a high-spirited atmosphere. Teammates celebrated the return of Yamal and Williams in their own way. Additionally, goalkeeper Unai Simon celebrated his birthday with the squad. Now, Spain can focus its attention on tactical plans for Group H.

Relying on a blend of youth and experience, the Spanish national team is considered one of the main favorites for this World Cup. The return of the attacking leaders undoubtedly boosts the team's chances for the title.

SpainLamine YamalNico WilliamsWorld CupBarcelona
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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