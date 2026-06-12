Robbie Fowler concerned about Alexander Isak's future at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler expressed his concerns regarding the club's record signing, Alexander Isak, in an interview with GOAL. The striker, signed for £125 million, is expected to face immense pressure in his second season on Merseyside. As the most expensive player in British football history, Isak has been warned that his price tag will count for nothing if he fails to justify the investment. This is reported by Goal.com .

Alexander Isak joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025 after scoring 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle. Having netted over 20 goals in two consecutive Premier League seasons, the forward is regarded as one of the world's elite snipers. However, his debut season at Liverpool did not go as planned, with fitness issues and serious injuries negatively impacting his performance.

Last season, Isak only managed to score his first Premier League goal in November. Due to a broken leg that sidelined him for four months, he was limited to just 4 goals throughout the campaign. Fowler noted that the player was not physically prepared from his first day at Liverpool, a trend that persisted throughout the season.

Fowler is also concerned about Isak's inclusion in the Sweden squad for the World Cup. He believes that participating in the tournament will prevent the striker from completing a full pre-season with the club, which could lead to continued fitness issues in the new campaign.