Robbie Fowler concerned about Alexander Isak's future at Liverpool

·1·Sport
Robbie Fowler concerned about Alexander Isak's future at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler expressed his concerns regarding the club's record signing, Alexander Isak, in an interview with GOAL. The striker, signed for £125 million, is expected to face immense pressure in his second season on Merseyside. As the most expensive player in British football history, Isak has been warned that his price tag will count for nothing if he fails to justify the investment. This is reported by Goal.com .

Alexander Isak joined Liverpool in the summer of 2025 after scoring 62 goals in 109 appearances for Newcastle. Having netted over 20 goals in two consecutive Premier League seasons, the forward is regarded as one of the world's elite snipers. However, his debut season at Liverpool did not go as planned, with fitness issues and serious injuries negatively impacting his performance.

Last season, Isak only managed to score his first Premier League goal in November. Due to a broken leg that sidelined him for four months, he was limited to just 4 goals throughout the campaign. Fowler noted that the player was not physically prepared from his first day at Liverpool, a trend that persisted throughout the season.

Fowler is also concerned about Isak's inclusion in the Sweden squad for the World Cup. He believes that participating in the tournament will prevent the striker from completing a full pre-season with the club, which could lead to continued fitness issues in the new campaign.

LiverpoolAlexander IsakRobbie FowlerPremier LeagueTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Kairat signs famous Spanish strikerKairat signs famous Spanish strikerToday, 17:09Brazil looks to Vinicius Junior for salvation: Challenges ahead of the 2026 World CupBrazil looks to Vinicius Junior for salvation: Challenges ahead of the 2026 World CupToday, 16:33The Greatest Stars in World Cup History: Pelé Leads, Messi ThirdThe Greatest Stars in World Cup History: Pelé Leads, Messi ThirdToday, 16:23Chris Waddle: Harry Kane should have freedom of movement for EnglandChris Waddle: Harry Kane should have freedom of movement for EnglandToday, 16:12Infantino jokes about Italy national team missing 2026 World CupInfantino jokes about Italy national team missing 2026 World CupToday, 15:43Ronaldo talks about his 2026 World Cup goals and UzbekistanRonaldo talks about his 2026 World Cup goals and UzbekistanToday, 15:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team