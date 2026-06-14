Former Kazakh Footballer Evaluates Uzbekistan's Chances

The 2026 World Cup has kicked off, and the football world has plunged into a grand celebration lasting over a month. The tournament, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will run until July 19. This edition is of historical significance, as it is the first time 48 national teams are participating.

The reigning world champions, Argentina, will seek to defend their title. Meanwhile, giants such as France, Spain, England, Portugal, and Brazil are expected to fight seriously for the trophy. Of course, for Central Asian fans, the main focus is on the historic debut of the Uzbekistan national team.

Prestigious Sports.kz website interviewed Vyacheslav Erbes, winner of the Kazakhstan Cup and former national team player, asking for his thoughts on the 2026 World Cup favorites, Brazil's chances, Uzbekistan's position in the group, and the new format.

According to Erbes, France and Spain can be mentioned as the main favorites for this World Cup. At the same time, he did not hide that he personally always supports the England national team.

“In my opinion, the main favorites of this tournament are the France and Spain national teams. I would also include the England team, which I like, among them. I always support this team,” said Erbes.

Indeed, France has become one of the most stable national teams in world football in recent years. Led by Kylian Mbappe, the French can pose a serious threat to any opponent. Spain, with its new generation of players, is once again striving for high goals. England also possesses a blend of a strong squad, experienced players, and young talents.

Regarding the championship, Erbes said he would choose Spain. In his view, Spanish football could repeat its golden era once again.

“If I have to guess, I would choose Spain. Since 2008, they have been leaders in the European and World Championships three times in a row. I think it is time to repeat that era once more,” the former footballer said.

It is known that Spain won the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 World Cup, and the 2012 European Championship, forming one of the strongest generations in football history. The current squad also includes new generation representatives like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi, and Nico Williams. Therefore, it is natural to expect great results from Spain again.

During the interview, Erbes was also asked which teams might surprise everyone. He mentioned Portugal, but emphasized that it would be more accurate to see this team among the favorites rather than as a "dark horse."

“Perhaps Portugal could be mentioned. To be honest, they have a very strong squad, so it is better to place them among the favorites rather than as a surprise team,” he said.

Portugal indeed has a strong squad. The team features high-level players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Rafael Leao, and Ruben Dias. Consequently, Portugal is a team capable of making its mark in a match against any opponent.

Erbes also stated that he does not expect a major sensation from mid-tier national teams. In his opinion, the greatest possibility for such teams would be reaching the round of 16, as the new format now includes a round of 32 stage.

There is a basis for this view. In a 48-team format, more teams have the opportunity to reach the playoffs. However, in the later stages, experience, squad depth, tactical preparation, and individual skill become decisive.

When asked about a favorite that might have an unsuccessful tournament, Erbes mentioned Brazil. In his view, the "Selecao" could find themselves in a difficult situation if they face a serious opponent.

“I don't think anyone among the favorites I mentioned will play completely poorly. It could only happen if they face each other in the early stages. But among the other favorites, I think the tournament could be unsuccessful for Brazil. In my imagination, they will suffer defeat as soon as they encounter a serious opponent,” said Erbes.

Brazil is always the center of attention in any World Cup. However, in recent tournaments, the team has not achieved the results fans expected. Therefore, there are many questions surrounding Brazil this time as well. There are talented players in the squad, but stability and teamwork remain the main criteria in big games.

Erbes named Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe as the main candidates for the tournament's top scorer. He noted that both players are the leading forwards of their national teams and are active in set-piece situations.

“I trust Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. They are the leading forwards of their teams and often take the set-pieces themselves,” he said.

While Kane is England's main goal hope, Mbappe is France's most dangerous weapon. Both are players who can prove themselves in decisive moments during major tournaments. Therefore, they are expected to be at the forefront of the race for the Golden Boot.

The most interesting part of the interview for Central Asian fans was, of course, about the Uzbekistan national team. Erbes evaluated Uzbekistan's qualification for the World Cup as a huge achievement and an event that will remain in the history of the country's football.

“The fact that Uzbekistan qualified for the World Cup is a huge achievement for the country, an event that will go down in history. But they have fallen into a very difficult group. If luck is on their side, they might advance to the next stage as one of the best third-placed teams. But personally, I think they will finish last in the group,” the former footballer said.

Of course, this opinion may sound unpleasant to Uzbekistan fans. However, in the World Cup, every expert expresses their view based on their own analysis, the strength of the opponents, and experience factors. The group is indeed not easy for Uzbekistan. Our national team will face strong opponents, and maximum preparation is required for every match.

At the same time, Uzbekistan's participation in this tournament already has historical significance. The main hope for fans is that the team shows character on the field, fights until the end, and seizes the opportunity. If the "White Wolves" can demonstrate their discipline, speed, and unity, they can compete against any opponent.

Erbes also shared his thoughts on the new 48-team format. He said that this format is primarily a great opportunity for national teams that usually cannot qualify or rarely get a spot in the World Cup.

“This is certainly a big plus for teams that almost never qualify or rarely make it to the World Cup—their opportunities increase. The round of 32 has been added, and the number of matches has increased. For spectators, this is certainly interesting—more football, more emotion,” he said.

Indeed, the new format has expanded the geography of football. Now more countries will feel the World Cup atmosphere, new football markets will open, and fans will enjoy even more games. Especially for teams debuting at the World Cup, this is a great source of motivation.

However, Erbes also pointed out a negative side of this format. In his view, for players who play 60–70 matches a season between club and national team games, such a format will be an additional physical burden.

“But for players who play 60–70 games when adding up all competitions during the season, this is another additional load, another few matches. Nevertheless, I think if everyone were absolutely against it, such a format would not have been introduced,” Erbes added.

This is also a valid point. In modern football, the calendar is becoming increasingly crowded. Players participate in leagues, cups, European competitions for their clubs, and qualifiers and international tournaments for their national teams. An increase in the number of games at the World Cup places an even greater responsibility on leading players.

Thus, Vyacheslav Erbes shared several interesting thoughts about the 2026 World Cup. He sees Spain as the main candidate for the title and includes France and England among the favorites. He evaluated Portugal as a team with a strong squad, while in his view, Brazil might stumble sooner than expected.

His opinion on Uzbekistan is naturally open to two interpretations. On one hand, he recognized the national team's qualification for the World Cup as a historical achievement. On the other hand, he cautiously evaluated the chances in the group. But that is the beauty of football—not predictions, but the result on the pitch decides.

Now all attention is focused on the World Cup pitches. The favorites must prove their status, and the debutants must show themselves to the whole world. For Uzbekistan, this tournament is a historical test, a great opportunity, and a huge stage for a new generation.