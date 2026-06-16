Former Liverpool goalkeeper suggests unexpected transfer: Marcus Rashford to Anfield?

Player exchanges between Liverpool and Manchester United, fierce rivals in the English Premier League, have always caused a huge sensation. This time, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James has made an unexpected statement, calling on the Merseysiders to consider the transfer of Marcus Rashford. In his opinion, the forward may have lost his best form at Manchester, but his potential remains high. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, David James highly praised Marcus Rashford's technical abilities and football intelligence. The former goalkeeper emphasized that which wing the player plays on is a secondary issue; the main thing is to bring him into the team and create a suitable environment for him. James is confident that Rashford can return to his previous level within the Liverpool system.

The issue of competition and a new environment

As a Manchester United academy graduate, Rashford's future at Old Trafford has recently come under question. Although he has a contract with the club until 2028, the decline in his game is sparking various transfer rumors. In James's view, coaches like Andoni Iraola (or Liverpool's current coaching staff) could create a comfortable environment for Rashford.

«If I were in the position of the Liverpool management, I would buy Marcus Rashford. He is a great player; his vision of the field and skill are at a very high level. During his time at clubs like Barcelona (on loan), we saw how he can play when he is happy», David James noted in an interview with BetVictor.

It is worth noting that a definitive decision regarding Rashford's future is expected to be made after the World Cup. Currently, the player is focusing all his attention on winning the prestigious tournament in North America with the England national team. His situation at Manchester United remains uncertain, as the club management is considering squad rejuvenation.

This transfer is certainly interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan as well, because due to the historical rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, players moving from one club to the other is a very rare occurrence. If this transfer takes place, it would become one of the most sensational deals in Premier League history.

So far, the Liverpool management has not made an official statement on this matter. However, Rashford's transfer fee and salary could be a serious financial burden for any club. At the same time, specialists like Michael Carrick have stated that they would be happy to see the player in their team if the transfer does not happen.