Dino Zoff supports Emiliano Martinez's move to Juventus

·1·Sport
Dino Zoff supports Emiliano Martinez's move to Juventus

Italian football and Juventus legend Dino Zoff praised the Turin club's interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. According to the experienced former keeper, the Argentine goalkeeper's distinctive and somewhat unconventional behavior on the pitch will not hinder his success at the Serie A giant. If this transfer takes place, the Turin club is expected to strengthen its goal line with the world champion. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

In an interview with Tuttosport, Zoff emphasized that he has no doubts about Martinez's skill. According to him, at clubs like Juventus, results come first, and a player's character is not an issue as long as it does not interfere with his game. "At Juventus, the result is important; if a player contributes to the common goal, he can do whatever he wants on the pitch. Whether the goalkeeper is shy or eccentric is irrelevant, the main thing is that he knows how to make saves," said the 1982 world champion.

Transfer details and financial sacrifice

According to recent reports, 33-year-old Emiliano Martinez has reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Juventus. After successful seasons in the Premier League, the goalkeeper has decided to test himself in the Italian championship. Notably, the Argentine keeper is also prepared to make a financial sacrifice for this transfer to happen.

According to ixbt.com, Martinez has agreed to reduce his current salary to fit into the Turin club's wage structure. This demonstrates how high a priority joining Juventus is for him. Currently, negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, and it is said that the parties are close to an agreement.

Meanwhile, Dino Zoff also touched upon other club leaders, specifically Dusan Vlahovic and long-time transfer target Domenico Berardi. In his view, Juventus needs players with experience and a winning mentality like Martinez during the squad rebuilding process. The Argentine goalkeeper can help the team not only with his skill but also with his leadership qualities.

Martinez is currently with the Argentina national team, preparing for World Cup qualifying matches. Recent reports of a finger injury had worried fans. However, national team head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the goalkeeper is in good condition and ready to play in the upcoming matches.

For Juventus, this transfer could be an important step toward strengthening competition between the posts and restoring their international prestige. Martinez's experience in the Europa League with Aston Villa and his achievements with Argentina are considered highly valuable for the Turin club.

JuventusEmiliano MartinezDino ZoffTransfersSerie A
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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