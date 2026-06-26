Lionel Messi continues to amaze at 39: Pedri on his former teammate

·47·Sport
Lionel Messi continues to amaze at 39: Pedri on his former teammate

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi is once again proving that he defies age and physical laws at the 2026 World Cup. Despite turning 39, the legendary forward is leading his team to victories in the North American tournament, astonishing the global football community, including his former teammates. According to Goal.com, reports .

Spain national team and Barcelona star Pedri shared his thoughts on Messi's current form in an interview with DSports. The young midfielder, who shared a dressing room with Lionel during the 2020-21 season, noted that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's skill has not diminished in the slightest over the years. According to Pedri, Messi's vision of the pitch is the main factor that sets him apart from others.

A harmony of intelligence and skill

"I had the privilege of playing and training with him. While I learned a lot from him back then, now I simply enjoy watching his games," says Pedri. He noted that while many players struggle as their physical attributes decline with age, Lionel Messi has transitioned to controlling the game through intelligence.

Analyzing Messi's playing style, Pedri specifically highlighted his ability to find gaps: "If you watch him on TV, you see him constantly searching for open spaces. He sees football several seconds ahead of everyone else and knows exactly where to be to score. Maintaining this level at his age is something only he can do."

Historical records and results

According to Goal.com, Lionel Messi is demonstrating not only leadership but also high efficiency in this tournament. He authored all five of the Argentina national team's initial goals in the competition. A hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria guaranteed the 'Albiceleste' a place in the knockout stage.

The star, currently playing for Inter Miami, has become the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. He has 18 goals in World Cups. He also holds absolute records for the following indicators:

  • Number of World Cup wins (18);
  • Number of matches played (28);
  • Minutes spent on the pitch (2,489 minutes).
Messi's achievements are also sparking great interest among Uzbek football fans. Many local experts view his ability to play at such a high level at 39 as a prime example of sports discipline and professionalism. The Argentina national team continues to rely on their captain's skill in their quest to defend the 2022 championship title.

Lionel MessiArgentinaPedriWorld CupRecord
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