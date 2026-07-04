Major fire breaks out in a shop at O‘rikzor market

·0·Society
Major fire breaks out in a shop at O‘rikzor market

A fire broke out in the early morning hours at the O‘rikzor market in Tashkent. The blaze engulfed 150 square meters of a grocery store, but no one was injured in the incident.

Report received at 04:26

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire occurred on July 4 at the O‘rikzor market located on the Tashkent Ring Road in the Uchtepa district.

The report regarding the fire in the grocery store was received at 04:26.

Rescuers arrived in 9 minutes

Fire and rescue units arrived at the scene at 04:35.

The fire was contained by 04:48 and fully extinguished by 05:01. Thus, the fire was prevented from spreading to other parts of the market.

150 square meters damaged

According to preliminary data, 150 square meters of the grocery store were damaged by the fire.

No physical injuries were reported during the incident.

Cause of fire under investigation

Currently, specialists are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Additionally, the amount of material damage caused by the incident is being calculated.

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