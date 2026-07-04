New educational fields to open at Uzbekistan's higher education institutions

·30·Uzbekistan
New educational fields to open at Uzbekistan's higher education institutions

A number of new educational fields have been approved for bachelor's and master's degree programs in Uzbekistan. They include modern areas such as drones, mobile robotics, green economy, climate change, and sustainable urban development.

The innovations aim to train competitive specialists for promising sectors of the economy and fields with high labor market demand.

Classifier officially updated

By order of the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, amendments and additions have been made to the classifier of higher education fields and specialties.

The document has been registered with the Ministry of Justice.

What new fields will open at the bachelor's level?

Under the new regulations, personnel will be trained in the following modern fields at the bachelor's level:

  • ecology and environment;

  • green economy;

  • climate change;

  • renewable energy;

  • water resources management;

  • mobile robotics;

  • unmanned aerial vehicles — drones;

  • sustainable agriculture;

  • ecotourism;

  • railway engineering.

In particular, the introduction of fields such as drones, robotics, and renewable energy opens up new opportunities for applicants interested in modern technologies.

New specialties at the master's level as well

At the master's level, a number of specialties of international and strategic importance have been introduced.

Specifically:

  • international energy policy;

  • international water diplomacy;

  • circular economy;

  • sustainable finance;

  • development economics;

  • environmental law;

  • international trade law;

  • theoretical and engineering physics;

  • urbanistics;

  • sustainable urban development;

  • climate-resilient forestry;

  • sustainable tourism.

These specialties are expected to serve the training of qualified personnel for the energy, environment, finance, law, and urban development sectors in the future.

Some fields renamed

Some educational fields already existing in the classifier have also been renamed.

In particular, the bachelor's field at position 760 has been changed to "Educational and Psychological Support of Service Activities."

The master's specialty at position 766 has been approved under the name "Public and Military Administration."

In addition, position 799 has been completely removed from the classifier.

Which of the new fields seemed the most promising to you?

UzbekistanMinistry of Higher EducationScience and InnovationMinistry of Justice
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