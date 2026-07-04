A truck hit 9 cars in Shahrisabz

·26·Society
A truck hit 9 cars in Shahrisabz

A major road traffic accident involving several cars occurred in the Shahrisabz district of the Kashkadarya region. According to preliminary information, the accident was caused by a brake system failure in a Howo truck.

As a result of the incident, a number of cars collided, and a pedestrian standing by the side of the road was also injured.

The incident occurred during the day

According to the Kashkadarya regional traffic safety department (YHXB), the road traffic accident (YTH) occurred on July 3 at around 14:30 in the Shahrisabz district.

Due to a malfunction in the brake system of a Howo truck, it hit a total of 9 cars in its direction of travel.

Several cars collided with each other

As a result of the accident, the following cars were involved in the collision:

  • 2 Lacetti;

  • Tracker-2;

  • Nexia-1;

  • Nexia-3;

  • Matiz;

  • Damas;

  • Spark.

After the strong collision, the driver of Nexia-1 lost control and hit a pedestrian standing by the side of the road.

Medical assistance was provided to the pedestrian

Medical workers arrived at the scene and provided the necessary assistance to the injured pedestrian.

No additional information has been provided regarding their current condition.

An investigation has begun

Currently, employees of the Kashkadarya regional traffic safety department are conducting an investigation aimed at clarifying all the details of the incident.

The extent to which the technical malfunction in the truck caused the accident will be known after the inspections.

ShahrisabzKashkadaryaHowoNexiaLacetti
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