Secret drug laboratory uncovered in Namangan

·25·Society
Secret drug laboratory uncovered in Namangan

The activities of a secret laboratory involved in the production and distribution of narcotic substances have been halted in the Namangan region. During a rapid operation, a large quantity of narcotic substances, chemical liquids, and specialized equipment were seized.

Laboratory organized in a residence

Officers of the Namangan regional department of the State Security Service, in cooperation with internal affairs and customs authorities, conducted a rapid operation.

During the operation, a drug laboratory organized in the residence of a previously convicted individual, born in 1982 and residing in the Davlatobod district, was identified.

Large quantity of substances seized

During the search of the residence, the following physical evidence was found:

  • 1 kilogram 119 grams of "hashish";

  • 111 grams of "marijuana";

  • 493 grams of powdered substances;

  • various chemical liquids;

  • electronic scales;

  • drying devices;

  • zip-lock bags and respirators;

  • other tools, equipment, and technical means.

Additionally, sheets of paper containing formulas used in the preparation of synthetic narcotics were also documented as physical evidence.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated against the individual under Article 25, Part 6, Paragraph "a" of Article 273, and Part 1 of Article 276-1 of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, investigative actions continue to determine all details of the situation, the source of the narcotic substances, and potential accomplices.

SSS appeals to citizens

The State Security Service calls upon citizens who have information regarding law violations related to narcotic substances to call the short number 1520.

It is noted that the confidentiality of the information and the identity of the persons reporting will be guaranteed.

NamanganDavlatobodState Security Service
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