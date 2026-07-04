Cow With a Horn Growing on Its Head Goes Viral on Social Media in China! (Video)

A cow with a horn-like growth on its head in Jilin province, China, is being widely discussed on social networks. After a video featuring the animal spread, it quickly attracted the attention of many.

According to the cow's owner, the number of people wanting to buy the animal has increased after the video. Various offers have been made, but the owner stated that they will not sell the cow.

Experts suggest this condition might be related to a rare congenital developmental defect called polymelia. In such cases, an extra limb or leg can form on the animal's body.

So far, no additional information has been provided about the cow's health and to what extent the growth is affecting it.