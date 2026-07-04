Mirziyoyev and Kobakhidze Ascend Mtatsminda Mountain by Funicular (video)

An official reception ceremony was held in Tbilisi in honor of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. As part of the event, the head of state and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze jointly visited one of the capital's most famous landmarks.

Leaders Ascend Mtatsminda Mountain by Funicular

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Irakli Kobakhidze ascended Mtatsminda Mountain via funicular.

This height offers a wide and unique panoramic view of the city of Tbilisi. The trip took place in a spirit of sincere communication between the leaders of the two countries.

Commemorative Photo Against the Backdrop of Tbilisi

After ascending Mtatsminda Mountain, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Irakli Kobakhidze posed for a photo together against the backdrop of the city skyline.

These moments served as another symbolic expression of the friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Official Reception in Honor of the President of Uzbekistan

The official reception organized in Tbilisi was one of the events during Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Georgia.

It once again demonstrated the atmosphere of mutual respect, friendship, and close cooperation between the two countries.