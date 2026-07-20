Romero Snubs Trump: Footage Goes Viral After Final

Argentina players, who suffered a painful defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, received their silver medals during the awards ceremony. However, Cristian Romero's gesture toward US President Donald Trump is being discussed just as much as the match result.

Viral videos show the defender walking past Trump without stopping, despite the President extending his hand. Romero has not yet explained the reason for his action.

Romero receives medal but refuses to shake hands

During the ceremony, Argentina players walked one by one across the stage where FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump were standing to receive their silver medals.

When it was Cristian Romero's turn, Trump reached out his hand. However, the Argentine defender walked past him without stopping. The footage spread quickly on social media, sparking various theories about whether the player's action was intentional.

At the same time, the video itself does not clearly show Romero's intent. Whether the player was distracted or truly chose not to shake hands remains unconfirmed, as he has not provided a personal comment.

Other players shook hands with Trump

During the ceremony, Argentina captain Lionel Messi shook hands with both Infantino and Trump before receiving his silver medal. It had been confirmed before the final that the US President would participate in the trophy presentation.

Trump, alongside the FIFA head, presented medals to the players of both teams. The presence of heads of state at World Cup finals and award ceremonies has been observed in previous tournaments as well.

Romero's action stood out precisely for this reason: most of the players who crossed the stage before and after him shook hands with the ceremony participants.

Argentina loses championship in extra time

The 2026 World Cup final remained scoreless in regulation time. Argentina played the extra periods with ten men following the sending off of Enzo Fernández.

In the 106th minute, substitute Ferran Torres capitalized on an opportunity in the penalty area to score the only goal of the match. Spain won 1-0, becoming world champions for the second time since 2010.

Argentina missed the chance for back-to-back titles, finishing the tournament with silver medals.

Reason for Romero's action unknown

Social media users are interpreting Romero's move in various ways, ranging from political stance to frustration following the defeat in the final.

However, until the player or the Argentine Football Association provides an official explanation, these versions cannot be taken as confirmed facts. What is certain for now is that Trump extended his hand, and Romero walked past him without stopping.

This few-second clip has now become one of the most discussed scenes of the final. Spain lifted the trophy, but the internet continues to play its own game even after the final whistle.