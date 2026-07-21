Fans who recognized Husanov in Times Square received gifts (video)

·0·Sport
Fans who recognized Husanov in Times Square received gifts (video)

An interesting survey dedicated to Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov was conducted in New York's famous Times Square. Fans wearing jerseys of various national teams were shown a picture of the Uzbek footballer, and those who recognized him were presented with special gifts.

The circulated footage shows fans of Spain, Brazil, Argentina, and other teams answering questions about Khusanov. Those who identified him correctly received gift packages from the organizers.

The question was simple: "Do you recognize this player?"

During the survey, participants were shown a picture of Abdukodir Khusanov in his club kit. Some fans recognized the player immediately and called him by name.

Participants who gave the correct answer were presented with specially prepared gifts. The video captures fans happily accepting the gifts and expressing positive opinions about the Uzbek defender.

Some mentioned that they know Khusanov as a talented player competing in one of the world's strongest leagues.

Fans from various countries participated

In the footage, football enthusiasts wearing the jerseys of the Spanish, Brazilian, and Argentine national teams can be seen.

While some participants stated Khusanov's name in full, others noted that he is from Uzbekistan and plays in the defender position. This demonstrated that the Uzbek footballer is becoming increasingly recognized among foreign fans.

Among those who participated in the survey were fans who did not know Khusanov beforehand but became interested in his photo and career.

Khusanov's international recognition is growing

In recent years, Abdukodir Khusanov has become one of the most discussed representatives of Uzbek football. His high speed, determination in duels, and reliable performance in big matches are attracting the attention of foreign experts.

Therefore, the survey in Times Square was not just an ordinary entertainment event, but a small experiment showing how much the Uzbek footballer is recognized at the international level.

Positive promotion for Uzbek football

Such projects provide foreign fans with the opportunity to learn more not only about an individual player but also about Uzbek football in general.

The fact that fans who recognized Khusanov in Times Square were rewarded with gifts was warmly received on social media. The footage showed that the name of the Uzbek footballer is becoming familiar not only to local fans but also to global football enthusiasts.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A heavy blow for Lionel Messi: Antonela Roccuzzo supports her husband after the defeatA heavy blow for Lionel Messi: Antonela Roccuzzo supports her husband after the defeatToday, 14:32Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game: Argentine star takes a breakLionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game: Argentine star takes a breakToday, 14:12Legendary photo of Lionel Messi and baby Lamine Yamal becomes a unique trading cardLegendary photo of Lionel Messi and baby Lamine Yamal becomes a unique trading cardToday, 13:522026 World Cup Forward Rankings: Mbappe Surpasses Messi and Bellingham2026 World Cup Forward Rankings: Mbappe Surpasses Messi and BellinghamToday, 13:42Ronaldo reacts to post criticizing FIFA and ArgentinaRonaldo reacts to post criticizing FIFA and ArgentinaToday, 13:322026 World Cup champions receive the first-ever championship rings (video)2026 World Cup champions receive the first-ever championship rings (video)Today, 13:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret