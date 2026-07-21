An interesting survey dedicated to Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov was conducted in New York's famous Times Square. Fans wearing jerseys of various national teams were shown a picture of the Uzbek footballer, and those who recognized him were presented with special gifts.

The circulated footage shows fans of Spain, Brazil, Argentina, and other teams answering questions about Khusanov. Those who identified him correctly received gift packages from the organizers.

The question was simple: "Do you recognize this player?"

During the survey, participants were shown a picture of Abdukodir Khusanov in his club kit. Some fans recognized the player immediately and called him by name.

Participants who gave the correct answer were presented with specially prepared gifts. The video captures fans happily accepting the gifts and expressing positive opinions about the Uzbek defender.

Some mentioned that they know Khusanov as a talented player competing in one of the world's strongest leagues.

Fans from various countries participated

In the footage, football enthusiasts wearing the jerseys of the Spanish, Brazilian, and Argentine national teams can be seen.

While some participants stated Khusanov's name in full, others noted that he is from Uzbekistan and plays in the defender position. This demonstrated that the Uzbek footballer is becoming increasingly recognized among foreign fans.

Among those who participated in the survey were fans who did not know Khusanov beforehand but became interested in his photo and career.

Khusanov's international recognition is growing

In recent years, Abdukodir Khusanov has become one of the most discussed representatives of Uzbek football. His high speed, determination in duels, and reliable performance in big matches are attracting the attention of foreign experts.

Therefore, the survey in Times Square was not just an ordinary entertainment event, but a small experiment showing how much the Uzbek footballer is recognized at the international level.

Positive promotion for Uzbek football

Such projects provide foreign fans with the opportunity to learn more not only about an individual player but also about Uzbek football in general.

The fact that fans who recognized Khusanov in Times Square were rewarded with gifts was warmly received on social media. The footage showed that the name of the Uzbek footballer is becoming familiar not only to local fans but also to global football enthusiasts.